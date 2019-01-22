Rally serves as a celebration of life

Prayer and testimony supporting the call to end abortion were part of the Southeast Texas Rally for Life Jan. 20 at St. Anne Church, Beaumont.

The celebration served as a contrast to the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on Jan. 22, 1973.

“We all are called to do something about the tragedy of abortion,” said Aaron Little, keynote speaker and pastor of Southside Baptist Church, Port Neches.

The rally closed with attendees standing and praying outside the church along Calder Ave. and North 11th St. They held pro-life signs and banners as witness to others about believing in the sanctity of all life.

The event was sponsored by the Right to Life of Southeast Texas.