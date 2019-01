Bishop Curtis Guillory’s sister Zoeway died January 8 with family by her bedside. She had suffered a stroke in July and did not recover.

Services will be Saturday, Jan. 19, at St. Anne Church in Mallet. A gathering of friends and family will be 7-9:45 a.m. with the funeral at 10 a.m.

Please keep Bishop Guillory and the entire family in your prayers.