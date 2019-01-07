Faithful honor Dr. King, celebrate the Epiphany

“Brothers and sisters, this Epiphany I ask you: ‘Are you open?’ The Wise Men were open to where the Lord called them,” Father Kevin Fausz, CM, said at Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany Jan. 5 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Beaumont.

The Epiphany celebrates the arrival of Jesus as one of peace and salvation for all people.

The Mass also commemorated the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“In his words, Dr. King said: ‘Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase,’” said Father Fausz, who is pastor of Holy Redeemer Church in San Antonio.

In 1964 at the age of 35, Dr. King became the youngest person ever to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He donated his winnings to the Civil Rights Movement.

Father Michael Jamail celebrated the Mass, and Father Fausz served as the homilist. The liturgy was prepared by the Office of Worship and was sponsored by the African American Commission and the Office of African American Ministry.

The St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School Handbell Choir performed music at the reception following Mass.