Las Mañanitas for the Blessed Mother

Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Port Arthur woke up early to sing “Las Mañanitas” to the Blessed Mother on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe Dec. 12.

Following the singing of “Las Mañanitas,” parishioners gathered to celebrate the Eucharist. Parishioners processed into Mass with Matachines, as well as processed out with them.

Devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas, began in 1531 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Juan Diego on the outskirts of Mexico City. The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is celebrated Dec. 12 because this was the last time the Blessed Mother appeared to St. Juan Diego.