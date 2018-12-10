Faithful celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

Father Tarsisius Pauling, SVD, praised Mary as he welcomed parishioners at a Mass that was part of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration Dec. 9 at St. Joseph Church in Livingston.

“She carried Jesus in her heart and in her womb,” said Father Pauling. “We call her the Mother of Advent because it was Mary who prepared for the coming of her Son.”

The celebration included a pilgrimage from First National Bank to the church before celebrating Mass that was followed by a reception.

Devotion to Our Lady of Guadalupe began in 1531 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Juan Diego on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The Feast Day of St. Juan Diego is celebrated Dec. 9, the day he first witnessed the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12, which was the last time the Blessed Mother appeared to Juan Diego.