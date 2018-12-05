Crime victims remember loved ones at Tree of Angels

People who’ve lost loved ones to crime came together to place ornaments on a Christmas tree at the Tree of Angels ceremony Dec. 4 at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Beaumont.

“The Christmas holidays should be a happy and joyous time, but for those members of our community who have been touched by loss, particularly due to violent crime, the season can be difficult,” said Misty Craver, program director of the Jefferson County Victim’s Assistance Center. “The Tree of Angels is designed to support these victims of violent crime in our community by providing a remembrance activity during the holiday season.”

The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Crime Victims Coalition. The Diocese of Beaumont is one of several agencies that are part of the coalition, according to Chris Castillo, coalition member and volunteer coordinator for the Diocese of Beaumont Criminal Justice Ministry.