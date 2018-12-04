Prayer service readies path toward Advocacy Day

“We’re asking God to guide our political leaders and to guide us, particularly when we get ready for Advocacy Day,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said Dec. 3 at a prayer service for Advocacy Day held at Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas in Beaumont.

Advocacy Day will take place at the state capitol March 26 in Austin.

Hosted by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops, delegates from the Diocese of Beaumont as well as all the other dioceses in Texas will bring public policy issues that are of interest to Catholics to the attention of legislators during the next legislative session.