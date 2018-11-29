Clergy workshop covers recovering from trauma, dealing with transition

Father David Songy, OFM Cap, conducted sessions on trauma and transitions for Diocese of Beaumont clergy at the Clergy Workshop held Nov. 29 at the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica Center.

The “After the Trauma: Spiritual and Community Recovery” session looked into the effect of trauma on caregivers helping people suffering from trauma.

“We are in a relationship with people who come to us and are suffering,” said Father Songy. “And we are in a position to help.”

The session looked at working through obstacles people face when trying to help others including vicarious trauma, secondary traumatic stress, compassion fatigue and burnout.

“Transitions” was the topic of the afternoon session. It covered transitions clergy undergo in their lives, whether it’s becoming a new pastor at a parish, the changing demographics at a parish, or retirement.

“Transition is a part of life,” said Father Songy. “And we need to be open to the process.”