Pope names auxiliary bishop of Austin to head Diocese of Monterey

WASHINGTON (CNS) — Pope Francis has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Daniel E. Garcia of Austin, Texas, as the new bishop of Monterey, Calif.

The 58-year-old Texas bishop succeeds the late Bishop Richard J. Garcia, who died July 11 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 71 and had headed the diocese since 2007.

The appointment was announced Nov. 27 in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Daniel Garcia, who is a native of Texas, has been an auxiliary bishop for Austin since 2015.