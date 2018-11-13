Lay advisory board says broaden charter on protecting minors from abuse

The head of an independent lay advisory panel has called for a broadening of the Charter on the Protection of Children and Young People to include bishops and urged U.S. bishops to improve transparency. The urging came November 13 as a report to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

In an address to the bishops who have gathered in Baltimore for the annual fall general assembly, National Review Board Chairman Francesco Cesareo, Ph.D., outlined key reforms and urged action. The report calls for broadening the scope of the Charter on the Protection of Children and Young People to include bishops; the publication of complete lists of credibly accused clergy in all dioceses; improving the audit process; and enhancing accountability for bishops regarding cases of abuse.

Bishop Curtis Guillory, S.V.D., is attending that conference.

The full report can be found on the U.S. Bishops website: www.usccb.org/about/child-and-youth-protection/upload/National-Review-Board-Special-Report-to-the-Body-of-Bishops-November-2018.pdf