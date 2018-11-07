Bordages family honored at Harvest of Hope

The 2018 Harvest of Hope held at the MCM Elegante Hotel Nov. 6 celebrated the legacy of the Bordages family for their devotion to the Church, their family, and to the service of the communities in which they have lived.

“Our parents taught us to know God and to love God,” said Loretta Bordages Gary, one of six living siblings of 13 children raised by Marie and Dennie Bordages.

Seven of those children married, while six chose vocations to the religious life with five becoming sisters and one becoming a priest. The remaining five living Bordages siblings include Sister Raphael, Sister Marie, Sister Emily, Sister Frances Marie, and Walter.

The 16th annual Harvest of Hope event was an evening of fellowship and celebration to raise funds to support the programs of Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas.