Menudo con el Obispo

A través de comida tradicional mexicana y cordial testimonio, feligreses hispanos de alrededor de la diócesis agradecieron al Monseñor Curtis Guillory, SVD, por su apoyo a la comunidad durante su obispado en Beaumont.

El ministerio hispano organizo un almuerzo con menudo para que la comunidad pudiera agradecer al Monseñor Guillory por su apoyo de los diferentes ministerios. El Monseñor Guillory también le dio la gracias a la comunidad por su apoyo y sus oraciones durante su tiempo como obispo de Beaumont.

Menudo with Bishop

Through traditionally Mexican brunch food and heart-felt testimony, Hispanic parishioners from around the diocese thanked Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, for his support of the community throughout his episcopacy.

Hispanic Ministry hosted a brunch with menudo, a tripe soup with a red chile-sauce base, for the community to thank Bishop Guillory for his support of the different ministries and outreach to parishioners. Bishop Guillory also thanked the parishioners for their continued support and prayers during his time as bishop of Beaumont.