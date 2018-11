“Though he had a difficult background, he had a sensitivity to the poor. What can we do? What can we give to those who are in need? It’s a great lesson from St. Martin de Porres,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, at an evening prayer service Nov. 4 celebrating the Feast of St. Martin de Porres.

The faithful gathered at the St. Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek to celebrate St. Martin in prayer, song and fellowship.