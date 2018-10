St. Anne Mission, Eastgate, celebrated its 100th year as a faith community Oct. 20 honoring Catholic immigrants who settled in the area in 1911 to farm and raise families but who were still yearning to have their spiritual needs met.

“What was missing was this church where people could gather, such as we are here today around the altar,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, in remembering the church’s ancestors in faith who came to Eastgate for a better life and later established St. Anne in 1918.