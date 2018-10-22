FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Married couples joined Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to celebrate their anniversaries

Married couples joined Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to celebrate their anniversaries

More than 30 married couples joined Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to celebrate their anniversaries and to renew commitments to each other at the annual Jubilee Mass Oct. 21 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. The Mass recognized those celebrating 25 years, 50 years and more of marriage during 2018.

By | 2018-10-22T13:02:05+00:00 October 22nd, 2018|English, ETC Online, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: