More than 30 married couples joined Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to celebrate their anniversaries and to renew commitments to each other at the annual Jubilee Mass Oct. 21 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica. The Mass recognized those celebrating 25 years, 50 years and more of marriage during 2018.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez canonization Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- St. Anne celebrates 100 years of faith October 22, 2018
- Married couples joined Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to celebrate their anniversaries October 22, 2018
- Red Mass honors judges, lawyers October 19, 2018
- Report: Immigrant aid agencies urge end to family separation policies October 18, 2018
- Santos arriesgan todo por amor a Jesús, dice el papa durante canonización October 16, 2018
- Liturgical leaders discuss Christian unity at FDLC meeting October 12, 2018
- Update: Pope accepts Cardinal Wuerl’s resignation as Washington archbishop October 12, 2018
- President of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Issues LetterFollowing Recent Natural Disasters in Indonesia October 8, 2018