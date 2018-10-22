Married couples celebrate love, longevity

“Your marriage has been and continues to be a success because of that third person. For us, we know that that other person is Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, during the annual wedding anniversary Mass Oct. 21 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

Married couples celebrated their anniversaries and renewed their commitment to each other marking 25 years, 50 years or more of marriage. The annual Mass includes the renewal of Matrimonial Commitment and a Wedding Anniversary Blessing. The longest married couple at this year’s Mass was Frank and Hazel Reeves of St. Joseph Parish, Livingston.

They’ve been married for 70 years and offered a few words of advice.

“Don’t make any major decisions by yourself,”said Frank Reeves. “That’s what marriage is all about.”

Hazel Reeves added that it takes love and patience, with love coming first.

“You take the good with the bad and the bad with the good,” she said. “That’s the way life is. Because it’s a journey.”

