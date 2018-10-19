Red Mass honors judges, lawyers

“You have difficult decisions to make. You know it’s a great responsibility,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said to lawyers and judges from all faith traditions at the annual Red Mass Oct. 19 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

The Red Mass takes place at the beginning of the judicial calendar and calls on guidance, wisdom and strength from the Holy Spirit for lawyers and judges pursuing justice in the judicial system.

Lunch was held following Mass in the Cathedral Center and featured the presentation of this year’s St. Thomas More Award to Judge Ron Clark. He currently serves as senior district judge for the Eastern District of Texas.