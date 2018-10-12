Liturgical leaders discuss Christian unity at FDLC meeting

Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions member Deacon David Luther was among the nearly 150 leaders who examined pastoral activities to alleviate division in the United States, in the world and among Christian communities during the national FDLC meeting Oct. 2-4 in Atlanta, Ga.

Deacon Luther serves at St. Michael Church in Jasper. Rosalind Sanchez, who is a also a member of the FDLC, is director of the Office of Worship at the Diocese of Beaumont.

The FDLC was established in 1969 by the Bishops’ Committee on the Liturgy. At that time, members of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions from across the country were called together by the bishops in order to provide formation on the liturgical books, newly revised after the Second Vatican Council.