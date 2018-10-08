President of United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Issues LetterFollowing Recent Natural Disasters in Indonesia

WASHINGTON—Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote a letter of solidarity to Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo, Archbishop of Jakarta in light of the recent earthquakes and tsunami in Indonesia. As of recent reports, those killed now number over 1,200 and over 50,000 displaced.

The full letter follows:

“May the Lord protect and assuage the grief of those affected by natural disaster in Indonesia.

It is with great sadness that I learned of the enormous twin tragedies that struck this past weekend, killing over 800 people on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia. Undoubtedly many are suffering injuries and thousands have been made homeless as the earthquakes and tidal wave devastated homes, schools, churches and other buildings. The fact that these natural disasters have come so soon after a large earthquake struck Lombok Island and surrounding areas in July 2018 means that emergency relief efforts have already been put to the test. I am pleased to learn that Catholic Relief Services in Indonesia, together with Caritas Indonesia, are on hand to assess conditions and provide humanitarian assistance as quickly as possible.

On behalf of my brother bishops of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, I want to assure you of our prayers and expressions of solidarity with the Church in Indonesia in this difficult time. I pray for the victims of these disasters and the survivors who are struggling to regain their lives. I join with the Holy Father in praying for consolation, healing, and protection for victims and their families as he said, ‘May the Lord console them and sustain the efforts of those who are taking part in the relief efforts.’”