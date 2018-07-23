Welcome to Week 2 of the diocesan Summer Camp. The week will be filled with faith, fun and adventure!
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez canonization Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Welcome to Week 2 July 23, 2018
- Together in worship, fellowship July 20, 2018
- Campers welcome God’s presence July 20, 2018
- 2016-18 Stewardship Awards July 19, 2018
- Youth encounter Christ at Summer Camp July 19, 2018
- Faith, fun continues at Summer Camp July 18, 2018
- Summer Camp is here July 16, 2018
- 2016-18 Stewardship Awards July 16, 2018