Young people are engaging more opportunities to anchor themselves in Christ during the first session of the Diocese of Beaumont’s Summer Camp for students entering grades four through six.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Bishop Joe S. Vásquez canonization Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB USCCB Committee on Migration Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Together in worship, fellowship July 20, 2018
- Campers welcome God’s presence July 20, 2018
- 2016-18 Stewardship Awards July 19, 2018
- Youth encounter Christ at Summer Camp July 19, 2018
- Faith, fun continues at Summer Camp July 18, 2018
- Summer Camp is here July 16, 2018
- 2016-18 Stewardship Awards July 16, 2018
- The Diocese of Beaumont sees a rainbow July 12, 2018