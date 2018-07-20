Campers welcome God’s presence

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Young people are engaging more opportunities to anchor themselves in Christ during the first session of the Diocese of Beaumont’s Summer Camp for students entering grades four through six.

