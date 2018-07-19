Six parishes and more than 125 individuals were honored at the 2016-18 Stewardship Awards held July 15. St. Joseph, Port Arthur, was chosen to receive the Bishop Curtis Guillory Parish Stewardship Award. Despite all of its buildings flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey, the parish has grown in numbers and in ministry.

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica received the St. Anthony of Padua Parish Stewardship Committee Award. Its Stewardship Committee is a driving force behind and supporter of many of the parish activities including a recent parish feast day celebration.

Other parishes nominated are Infant Jesus, Lumberton, Our Lady of the Pines, Woodville, St. Mary, Cleveland, and St. Mary, Fannett.

Seven were chosen as recipients of the Msgr. Richard DeStefano Faithful Steward Award. They are Cristian Correa, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont; Tim Farnie, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont; Cynthia Hernandez, Cristo Rey, Beaumont; Erika Hernandez, Cristo Rey, Beaumont; Brandon Johnson, St. Charles Borromeo, Nederland; Jane Ann Kemplay, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont; and John Roberts, Our Lady of the Assumption, Beamont.

The Diocesan Stewardship Council Award was presented to former Stewardship Council Member Lynda Apodaca and Ad Hoc member Nita Chavis for how they lived a Stewardship life and their Stewardship at their parishes and on the diocesan level. Both awards were received by family members. Additional, the Stewardship Council has ordered a bench to be placed at Some Other Place in Beaumont to honor the Unsung Stewards from Harvey.