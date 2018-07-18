FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Faith, fun continues at Summer Camp

Students entering grades four through six continue having fun this week while also living out their faith as disciples of Jesus Christ during the Diocese of Beaumont’s Summer Camp.

