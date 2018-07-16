Summer Camp is here, and we are excited! This was the thought shared by camp staff and campers at the Diocesan Summer Camp, which began late Sunday afternoon, July 15, at Camp Niwana. The theme “Anchored in Christ,” which was selected by the Office of Youth Ministry for the 2017-2018 year, continues at camp. From this theme, counselors and campers will focus each day on ways they remain anchored in Christ – in community, in friendships, in service and in prayer. Just a few of the activities planned for Summer Camp are a variety of classes, field games, water games, swimming, arts and crafts, cabin time, and Adoration and Mass. We’ll share photos everyday so you can enjoy and be a part of Summer Camp, too.

Like this: Like Loading...