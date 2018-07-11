Diocese of Beaumont to receive more than a half a million dollars to help with Harvey restoration

Chicago-based Catholic Extension was at St. Joseph, Port Arthur, July 10 announcing to the community its commitment of $668,000 to help with the continuing restoration after Harvey devastated Southeast Texas in August 2017.

“Through Catholic Extension we see God’s boundless care for us,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD. “We see that we are not alone.”

Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, presented a check for $100,000 to Bishop Guillory. The check is the first part of a total of $668,000 Catholic Extension has committed toward continuing the recovery effort after Harvey devastated Southeast Texas last year.

These funds will help with four projects: The director’s residence at Holy Family Retreat Center, Beaumont; the education building at St. Joseph, Port Arthur; the Christopher Education Building at St. Mary, Fannett; and the ministry of the religious Sisters in the Western Vicariate.

“We thank you (Catholic Extension) and the people throughout the country who continue to be so generous,” Bishop Guillory said.