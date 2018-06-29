This weekend, Catholics in South East Texas will have the opportunity to support the works of mercy of the Holy See and the functioning of ministries used in promoting the Universal Church through donations to Peter’s Pence.

Peter’s Pence offers help to people and ministries across the world. Described as meaning “mercy, charity, sharing and helping your neighbor” by Pope Francis, it gives hope to people regardless of where they are located or the difficulties they face. From helping rebuild homes destroyed by terrorist attacks to the helping children in hospitals, Peter’s Pence reaches out to those that need it most.

More information is available at http://www.peterspence.va/ and donations can be made at http://www.peterspence.va/dona now through July 1st.