The Golden Triangle American Heart Association honored Joe Tortorice Jr. with the 2018 Dr. J.C. Crager Community Award at the association’s Heart Ball Feb. 24 at the Beaumont Civic Center. He was recognized for dedicating his life to improving the quality of life for others. Tortorice, an active parishioner at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, founded Jason’s Deli in 1976. The event’s other honorees included Dr. Curtis D. Thorpe and Eloise Howell.

Like this: Like Loading...