National Call-in Day for the Protection of Dreamers, Feb. 26

February 23, 2018

WASHINGTON—Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), along with USCCB vice-president, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, and Bishop Joe S. Vásquez, chairman, USCCB Committee on Migration, have issued a call to U.S. Catholics and people of good will across the nation to take part in a “Call-in-Day” on February 26 for the Protection of Dreamers.

With the March 5th deadline looming, we ask once again that Members of Congress show the leadership necessary to find a just and humane solution for these young people, who daily face mounting anxiety and uncertainty.

Therefore, the bishops are asking individuals to contact their Members of Congress to urge them to:

Protect Dreamers from deportation

To provide them a path to citizenship

And, to avoid any damage to existing protections for families and unaccompanied minors in the process

To take part in the Call-In-Day to Protect Dreamers, please contact your Members of Congress by calling 855-589-5698 and visiting https://justiceforimmigrants.org/what-we-are-working-on/immigration/daca-resource-page/ (English and Spanish downloads are available).

The USCCB has also created a series of videos available on its YouTube channel and Facebook.com/USCCB.

For more information on how you can further support Dreamers, please visit

https://justiceforimmigrants.org/ and https://www.sharejourney.org/.

—