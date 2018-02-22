A growing Church, an answered call

While Catholics across the world celebrated the first Sunday of Lent on Feb. 18, catechumens and candidates from parishes and missions in the Diocese of Beaumont took a major step in their faith journey.

St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in downtown Beaumont was the center of excitement as well as worship when 57 catechumens and 121 candidates gathered to celebrate God’s call to continue their faith journey during the Rite of Election.

The Rite of Election is the second step of the process known as the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA). The Election marks the beginning of the final, intense preparation for the sacraments of initiation.