Encuentro engages reflection, dialogue on needs of Hispanic presence in the Church

“It’s important to train young people to understand that they have something to the Church,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, during the welcoming reception at the Diocesan Encuentro at Msgr. Kelly High School Feb. 17. “They are the present and future leaders of our Church, especially in the Hispanic community.”

Encuentro is a program that reaches out to survey the needs of the Catholic Church’s Hispanic/Latino presence in the United States. It starts with documenting those needs at the parish level then at the diocese and regional levels before coming together at the national level to develop a document to help guide the Church in addressing those needs.

“The great challenge is for immigrant parents to help their children with education and society,” said Jesus Abrego, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry at the Diocese of Beaumont. “Those parents don’t understand how the U.S. system works. That’s where the Church steps in to help.”