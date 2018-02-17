Encountering Christ, spiritual awareness at Youth 2000

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, celebrated Mass at the Youth 2000 Retreat at St. Anne Parish in Beaumont Feb. 17 framing a spiritual outline for Lent while also listening to what youth and young adults thought about the retreat.

The event, being held this year Feb. 16-18 and led by Franciscan friars and sisters, included Mass and featured morning prayer, inspiring talks, Eucharistic adoration, music, group workshops, personal testimonies and sharing of faith.

“It’s so wonderful to see so many of you gather together to open your hearts and minds to one another and to God in this season of Lent to ask for God’s forgiveness,” said Bishop Guillory as he encouraged young people to encounter God through intense prayer, penance, and almsgiving.

Bishop Guillory asked some of them about what they were enjoying about the retreat.

“Music,” a young man said.

“Why the music?” said Bishop Guillory.

“Because it praised Jesus in song,” the young man said.

“St. Augustine said that when we sing we pray twice,” said Bishop Guillory.

Other things they said they enjoyed included the sacrament of reconciliation, adoration and praying the Rosary in different languages.