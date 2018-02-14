Palms were burned Tuesday night outside St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in anticipation of Ash Wednesday. The ashes will be used during services this afternoon at the Cathedral. Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, will be the celebrant for the 12:10 pm Mass at the cathedral in downtown Beaumont. Parishes throughout the diocese have scheduled special services today as the penitential season of Lent begins.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Lent is a time for preparation says Bishop Guillory February 14, 2018
- Getting ready for Ash Wednesday February 14, 2018
- From palms to ashes February 13, 2018
- LU Student Center celebrates Mardi Gras February 13, 2018
- St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School celebrates Mardi Gras February 13, 2018
- Father Oubre says Catholics are messengers of their faith February 12, 2018
- Scouts honor recognized February 5, 2018
- Bishop Guillory emphasizes importance of education at Rainbow Mass January 31, 2018