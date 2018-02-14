Getting ready for Ash Wednesday

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Palms were burned Tuesday night outside St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in anticipation of Ash Wednesday. The ashes will be used during services this afternoon at the Cathedral. Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, will be the celebrant for the 12:10 pm Mass at the cathedral in downtown Beaumont. Parishes throughout the diocese have scheduled special services today as the penitential season of Lent begins.

