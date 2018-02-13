LU Student Center celebrates Mardi Gras

“On this Fat Tuesday of Mardi Gras, we come together as we should, coming together around the altar of almighty God in prayer and song,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said during Mass at the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel at the Catholic Student Center at Lamar University Feb. 13.

The student center celebrated Mardi Gras with Mass followed by lunch and fellowship with Bishop Guillory. The red beans-and-rice meal was prepared and served by the Men of Jude from St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Beaumont. The Mardi Gras celebration focused on preparing a spiritual framework for Lent.