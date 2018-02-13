FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
From palms to ashes

Palms were burnt for Ash Wednesday at Saint Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont Feb. 13. Deacon Flint Barboza, ministerial assistant for pastor-rector at St. Anthony Cathedral, led the celebration.

February 13th, 2018

