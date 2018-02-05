FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
Home|Scouts honor recognized

Scouts honor recognized

Catholic Boy Scouts from across the Diocese of Beaumont gathered at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for Scout Sunday Feb. 4. Attendees received awards presented by Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, and Catholic Committee on Scouting Chair Mike Sigur for projects and trainings completed throughout 2017.

By | 2018-02-05T17:09:40+00:00 February 5th, 2018|English, ETC Online, Local, This Just In|0 Comments

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: