Bishop Guillory emphasizes importance of education at Rainbow Mass

“The most important thing in life is getting an education to serve, to be a leader, to be a witness to God’s love, to God’s presence,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said in speaking to students from the Diocese of Beaumont Catholic schools at the Rainbow Mass Jan. 31 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica.

Each school presented Bishop Guillory with a gift reflecting their community service projects during Mass.

The Rainbow Mass allows students and staff to worship together at the start of the new year during National Catholic Schools Week.