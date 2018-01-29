Teens find their anchor in Christ

More than 200 high school teens from across the diocese attended the annual Quest Retreat Jan. 26-28 at Lake Tomahawk Retreat center in Livingston. What a weekend it was! Following the theme “Anchored in Christ,” teens dove into sessions based on how Christ has been their anchor through early childhood, high school, and the most recent devastation of Harvey along with powerful guy and girl sessions, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and Mass. Overall, the consensus from the teens was that “QUEST WAS AWESOME!”

