More than 200 high school teens from across the diocese attended the annual Quest Retreat Jan. 26-28 at Lake Tomahawk Retreat center in Livingston. What a weekend it was! Following the theme “Anchored in Christ,” teens dove into sessions based on how Christ has been their anchor through early childhood, high school, and the most recent devastation of Harvey along with powerful guy and girl sessions, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and Mass. Overall, the consensus from the teens was that “QUEST WAS AWESOME!”
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Teens find their anchor in Christ January 29, 2018
- Catechetical Conference promotes Living as Missionary Disciples January 23, 2018
- Leadership workshop makes plans for 2018 BFA campaign January 23, 2018
- Rally celebrates sanctity of life of the unborn January 21, 2018
- Deacons, wives honored at memorial Mass January 21, 2018
- Deacon Wycliff remembered as a man of service January 20, 2018
- Catholic Charismatic Renewal set for Feb. 9 January 11, 2018
- Training to become Episcopal Altar Servers January 11, 2018