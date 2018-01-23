Leadership workshop makes plans for 2018 BFA campaign

The Bishop’s Faith Appeal Leadership Workshop guided parish leaders on how to work with carrying out the 2018 BFA campaign Jan. 22 at the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont.

Education weekend is Jan. 27-28. It gives parishioners the opportunity to learn about the work of diocesan ministries and Catholic Charities of the Southeast Texas that are supported by the BFA.

Commitment weekend is Feb. 3-4. It’s when Bishop Curtis Guillory and parishes ask for support by making a prayer and a financial commitment.

The BFA supports ministries that help to feed the hungry through the Hospitality Center in Port Arthur. The ministries support marriages through Family Life Ministry’s many retreats. And they evangelize to the young through Diocesan Youth Ministry and Campus Ministry at Lamar. That’s just a small part of what they do to build an empowered community that extends help.