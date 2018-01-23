Catechetical Conference promotes Living as Missionary Disciples

Around 200 catechists, parish catechetical leaders, youth ministers, RCIA team members and others gathered at Our Mother of Mercy in Beaumont on Saturday, January 20. This conference “Called, Formed, & Sent 2018” had as its theme, “Living as Missionary Disciples.” The conference included a track in Spanish. Speakers included Aida Hidalgo from Our Sunday Visitor, Adrian Herrera from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, Bryan Reising, Director of Evangelization and Catechesis, Paul Thomas, Associate Director of Evangelization and Catechesis, Jesus Abrego, Director of Hispanic Ministry, Julio Beltran, Coordinator of Hispanic Youth and Young Adults, Linda Duhon-LaCour, Director of African American Ministry, and Melanie Ehrlich, Director of Youth Ministry. The day concluded with the 4:30 p.m. Mass with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, as celebrant. The music ministry was provided by a young people’s choir from Our Mother of Mercy. The conference was sponsored by the Office of Evangelization and Catechesis which is partially funded through the stewardship of the Catholic faithful of Southeast Texas through the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.
