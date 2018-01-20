Deacon Wycliff remembered as a man of service

Funeral services were held today for Deacon Wilbert A. Wycliff at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dayton. Burial followed at Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Ames.

Deacon Wycliff died Jan. 5. He was 99.

“He lived 99 years and covered a lot of territory, dangerous territory,” Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, said during his homily. “But he was a man of faith. He loved the Lord. ”

Deacon Wycliff served as deacon at St. Joseph the Worker from the early 1980s until 1998. He also served in the Army during World War II, as a teacher, and as a chaplain at the Hightower Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections.