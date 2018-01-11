Training to become Episcopal Altar Servers

Altar servers from parishes in the Diocese of Beaumont received training at the Catholic Pastoral Center Jan. 10 to become Episcopal Altar Servers. They learned some of the different steps that take place when serving with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, at special liturgies at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica and other places.

Seated from left to right are: Joshua Bynum (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Eathan Murphy (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Lauren Thibodeaux (St. Mary Parish-Fannett), Isabella de la Rosa (Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish-Port Arthur), Aston Broussard (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Gabriel Hernandez (St. Henry Parish-Bridge City), and Jeremiah Smith (Our Mother of Mercy Parish-Beaumont).

Standing from left to right are: Brock Roedahl (St. Anne Parish-Beaumont), Michael Keen (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Joseph Maher (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Julian Silvestrini (Infant Jesus Parish-Lumberton), Kayde Dotson (Our Mother of Mercy Parish-Beaumont), Joshua Onuorah (Our Mother of Mercy Parish-Beaumont), Gabriel Winters (Blessed Sacrament Parish-Beaumont), Ashanti Keys (Blessed Sacrament Parish-Beaumont), Courtland Carmouche (Blessed Sacrament Parish-Beaumont), and Trenton Harmon (Blessed Sacrament Parish-Beaumont).

Sentavia McDaniel of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Beaumont, who’s not pictured, also received training.

Deacons that conducted the session included David Luther from St. Michael Parish in Jasper, Willie Posey from Immaculate Conception Parish in Groves, and Mirley Esprit from St. Martin de Porres Mission in Cheek and St. Mary Parish in Fannett.

The training is done through the diocesan Office of Worship which is supported by the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Beaumont through the Bishop’s Faith Appeal.