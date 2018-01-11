Catholic Charismatic Renewal set for Feb. 9

A Catholic Charismatic Renewal will be held Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Culotta Hall at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Beaumont.

In this gathering for song, praise, worship, and fellowship, Father Polycarp Otieno, FMH, will speak on the theme of “Our mission to announce peace” drawn from the Gospel of Luke (10:1-20).

Ted Nelson will provide music for praise and worship. Individual prayer and refreshments will close the evening. The event is free and all are welcome.

St. Jude Thaddeus is located at 6825 Gladys Ave. in Beaumont. For more information, call 409-724-7379.