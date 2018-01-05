Deacon Wycliff died today, funeral set for Jan. 20

Deacon Wilbert A. Wycliff died today, Jan. 5. He was 99.

Deacon Wycliff, who died at his daughter’s home in Erwinville, La., served as deacon at St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dayton from the early 1980s until 1998.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery in Ames. Other arrangements will be announced later.

He was ordained to the permanent diaconate while Dayton was still part of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston. When the part of Liberty County west of the Trinity River was moved to Diocese of Beaumont in 1991, he continued to serve in his Dayton assignment, which included serving as chaplain at the Hightower Unit of the Texas Department of Corrections.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Emily Ann Broussard Wycliff and his son, Francois Wycliff.