Bishop Guillory celebrates Mass honoring Our Blessed Mother

“As the world goes through turmoil, conflicts, indifference, divisions, and natural disasters, let us ask Mary to intercede for us fully aware, of course, that we must do our part,” said Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, during his homily Dec. 12 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, Beaumont.

Bishop Guillory celebrated Mass at St. Anthony as part of the parish hosting the Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima.

Bishop Guillory added that all should prepare themselves to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the anniversary of Our Lady of Fatima by preparing themselves in asking for forgiveness.

“When Our Lady appeared at Fatima to the three children, she asked them to pray the Rosary, to offer sacrifices to sinners, to pray for peace, and attend Mass,” Bishop Guillory said. “She asks the same of us today. May we have the blessed assurance that Our Mother through her Son is with us.”

The Pilgrim Virgin Statue has been touring the Diocese of Beaumont Dec. 11-14. The statue’s first stop was at St. James Parish in Port Arthur Dec. 11 before it made its way to St. Anthony. The statue, which is being hosted Dec. 13-14 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Vidor, will make its last stop at Infant Jesus Church in Lumberton Dec. 14.

The tour, sponsored by the World Apostolate of Fatima USA, marks the 100th anniversary of the apparitions or Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal where the Blessed Mother appeared to three children in 1917. The statue was sculpted in 1947 by Jose Thedim. The image reflects the description of Sister Lucia, the oldest of the three Fatima seers. The message of Fatima spread throughout the world after World War II largely through the Pilgrim Virgin Statue tours which began in 1947.

The schedule Dec. 13-14 for Our Lady of Lourdes includes:

Dec. 13

12 noon – Procession into church.

12:15 p.m. – Fatima talk by statue custodian.

12:45 p.m. – Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and veneration.

4:45 p.m. – Benediction.

6:00 p.m. – A sung traditional Latin Mass for the feast of St. Lucy.

7:15 p.m. – Candlelight procession.

7:45 p.m. – Fatima talk by statue custodian.

8:15 p.m. – Reception in parish hall.

9:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. – All-night vigil. The vigil will begin with brown scapular enrollment.

Dec. 14

5:30 a.m. – Closing ceremony and procession from church.

Activities for the statue’s last stop Dec. 14 at Infant Jesus include:

9 a.m. – Procession of statue into church for Mass.

10 a.m. – Presentation on Fatima. Consecration of Infant Jesus Parish.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Private veneration time.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – Rosary.

12 noon – 4 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

3 p.m. – Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

4:20 p.m. – Children gather outside in front of the church.

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Confession available.

4:45 p.m. – Presentation on Fatima.

5:45 p.m. – Farewell candlelight procession.

6 p.m. – Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima departs. Meal and fellowship immediately following the statue’s departure.