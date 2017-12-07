Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady Fatima touring Southeast Texas

The Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima is on a tour through Texas including stops at St. James Church in Port Arthur, St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont, Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Vidor and Infant Jesus Church in Lumberton Dec. 11-14.

The tour, sponsored by the World Apostolate of Fatima USA, marks the 100th anniversary of the apparitions or Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal where the Blessed Mother appeared to three children in 1917. The statue was sculpted in 1947 by Jose Thedim. The image reflects the description of Sister Lucia, the oldest of the three Fatima seers. The message of Fatima spread throughout the world after World War II largely through the Pilgrim Virgin Statue tours which began in 1947.

“It’s a way to bring the graces of Fatima for people who might not be able to make the pilgrimage there,” said Joseph Tolin, parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes and organizer of the Latin Mass Society of Beaumont.

Activities for the statue’s first stop at St. James (3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur: parish office 409-985-8865) take place Dec. 11-12:

Monday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. – Mass.

7:30 a.m. – Brief introduction/message from statue custodian. Private veneration and prayer.

12 noon – Rosary, followed by a Fatima talk by statue custodian. Private veneration and prayer.

3 p.m. – Divine Mercy Chaplet. Private veneration and prayer.

6 p.m. – Rosary, followed by a Fatima talk by statue custodian.

7:30 p.m. – Benediction.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. – Mass

8:15 – Ringing of the church bells and procession from the church.

From St. James the statue will be taken to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica (700 Jefferson St., Beaumont: parish office 409-833-6433) Dec. 12. Scheduled services are:

Tuesday, Dec. 12

9 a.m. – Cathedral open for prayer. Statue arrives for set up.

11:30 a.m. – Rosary.

11:45 a.m. – Confessions.

12:10 p.m. – Mass. Private veneration and prayer throughout the afternoon.

6 p.m. – Departure.

The statue makes its third stop in the Diocese at Our Lady of Lourdes (1600 North Main St., Vidor: contact Joseph Tolin 409-289-3115). Services begin Dec. 13 and run into the morning of Dec. 14.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

12 noon – Procession into church.

12:15 p.m. – Fatima talk by statue custodian.

12:45 p.m. – Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and veneration.

4:45 p.m. – Benediction.

6:00 p.m. – A sung traditional Latin Mass for the feast of St. Lucy.

7:15 p.m. – Candlelight procession.

7:45 p.m. – Fatima talk by statue custodian.

8:15 p.m. – Reception in parish hall.

9:30 p.m. – 5:30 a.m. – All-night vigil. The vigil will begin with brown scapular enrollment.

Thursday, Dec. 14

5:30 a.m. – Closing ceremony and procession from church.

The statue will make its last stop Dec. 14 at Infant Jesus (243 LHS Dr., Lumberton: contact Lisa Gossett 409-937-0305). Activities include:

Thursday, Dec. 14

9 a.m. – Procession of statue into church for Mass.

10 a.m. – Presentation on Fatima. Consecration of Infant Jesus Parish.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Private veneration time.

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m. – Rosary.

12 noon – 4 p.m. – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament.

3 p.m. – Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

4:20 p.m. – Children gather outside in front of the church.

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Confession available.

4:45 p.m. – Presentation on Fatima.

5:45 p.m. – Farewell candlelight procession.

6 p.m. – Pilgrim Virtue Statue of Our Lady of Fatima departs. Meal and fellowship immediately following the statue’s departure.