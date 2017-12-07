Nursing home volunteers recognized

Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, praised volunteers that serve in the Diocese of Beaumont’s Nursing Home Ministry at an appreciation lunch Dec. 5 at the St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont.

“You visit the sick and those who are confined,” said Bishop Guillory. “You’re an extension of the Diocese. I really want to thank you for your service.”

Volunteers took turns introducing themselves and identified which nursing homes they serve. At one table during the meal, volunteers spoke about how much of a blessing it is to visit and minister to residents of nursing homes.

Father Joseph Kattakkara, CMI, is the director of the nursing home ministry that currently serves 24 nursing homes.