Leadership Dinner launches 2018 BFA campaign

The Bishop’s Faith Appeal Leadership Dinner ushered in the 2018 BFA campaign Dec. 3 at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Beaumont. “Empowered to Share” serves as the theme for the new campaign.

The dinner brought together parish leaders from across the Diocese of Beaumont to partner with Bishop Curtis Guillory, SVD, to coordinate financial support in their parishes for diocesan ministries that depend greatly on BFA funding and serve more than 110,000 people in Southeast Texas.

The chairs for 2018 are Campaign Chairs Jean and James Phelan, Pastor Chair Father Antony Paulose, CMI, Honorary Chairs Loyce and Don Pumphrey, and New Participation Chair Erika and Bryan Johnson. The Phelans, Father Paulose, and Damon West also offered stories of encouragement, faith and inspiration to the more than 175 attendees at the dinner.