The Catholic Student Center at Lamar University in Beaumont celebrated Thanksgiving on Nov. 21 with a Mass in the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel followed by a dinner. The celebration served as an opportunity for students and staff to give thanks to God and to enjoy food and fellowship before the holiday break.
Tags
5K abortion Beaumont Bishop Bishop Guillory Brazil canonization Catholic Catholic School collections Curtis J. Guillory Daily message Diocese Dash Earthquake flooding For the Good Galen Rupp Gold Medal Humanitarian Award Italy Jail louisiana Marathon ministry Mo Farah Mother Teresa Olympics Peace pope Port Arthur Prayer Prison Rabbi Rosinger reentry Rome Rosary Runner Saint Teresa St. Anthony St. Peter's summit Temple Emanuel U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops USCCB Vatican
This Just In from the East Texas Catholic
- Thanksgiving celebrated at LU Student Center November 22, 2017
- Celebrating Giving Tuesday November 22, 2017
- National Catholic Youth Conference empowers SETX teens November 20, 2017
- Watch NCYC Live! November 17, 2017
- Funeral arrangements for Father Young November 10, 2017
- USCCB unveils new website for National Bible Week November 10, 2017
- A Spectacular day for youth November 8, 2017
- Saying good-bye to Father Murrin November 6, 2017