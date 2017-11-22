Thanksgiving celebrated at LU Student Center

FacebookTwitterVimeoYouTubeInstagram
The Catholic Student Center at Lamar University in Beaumont celebrated Thanksgiving on Nov. 21 with a Mass in the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel followed by a dinner. The celebration served as an opportunity for students and staff to give thanks to God and to enjoy food and fellowship before the holiday break.

