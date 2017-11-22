Celebrating Giving Tuesday

Diocesan Ministries would like to be on your Christmas gift list.

You can scratch that gift off your list on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, by making a gift to the Bishop’s Faith Appeal campaign.

Eighteen diocesan ministries that serve more than 110,000 individuals in nine counties in Southeast Texas.

Your contribution will help 18 diocesan ministries and Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas that serve more than 110,000 individuals in nine counties in Southeast Texas. But the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, many parishioners who were affected by the storm are having a difficult time completing their BFA pledges. Many of those same parishioners seek the services that the ministries provide.

Youth Ministry, Apostleship of the Sea, Hispanic Ministry, Holy Family Retreat Center, Vocations, African American Ministry, and Catholic Charities are among the programs that receive funding from the appeal campaign. But the storm has created new challenges, especially for a teenager trying to return to normalcy after flooding displaced them from their home. That’s where Youth Ministry steps in to address the disruption by lending an ear and a place for spiritual refuge.

And here’s where you can step in to help your brothers and sisters in Christ by helping these ministries.

You can make a onetime gift or a payment toward a pledge via computer by donating securely online at www.dobgifts.org/bfa_donation/.

Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, is your opportunity to care for and empower other parishioners in need by giving to the BFA.