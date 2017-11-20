National Catholic Youth Conference empowers SETX teens

About 120 teens and adults from the Diocese of Beaumont joined more than 20,000 others at the Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Convention Center for the 2017 National Catholic Youth Conference.

Held Nov. 16-18 in Indianapolis, they participated in break-out sessions and opportunities for spiritual growth, prayer, learning, and service. “Called / Llamados” was the theme for this year’s conference.

Featured speakers included Chris Stefanick, Sister Miriam Heidland, Roy Petitfils, Brian Greenfield, Father Joseph A. Espaillat II, and Emily Wilson.

The three-day event is held every other year bringing together teens, youth ministers, young adult ministers, campus ministers, religious educators, clergy, and religious to learn more about the Catholic faith and effective methods for sharing the Gospel message.